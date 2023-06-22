Left Menu

Atishi urges Delhi LG VK Saxena to withdraw demolition order for temples, mazars

Delhi governments PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to withdraw his decision to demolish 14 religious structures, as a row erupted over the removal of a grille near a temple earlier in the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:10 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi government's PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to withdraw ''his'' decision to demolish 14 religious structures, as a row erupted over the removal of a grille near a temple earlier in the day. ''People's faith is attached to temples and other religious structures. That is why I urge you to withdraw this decision of demolishing 11 temples and three mazars so that the religious feelings of people are not hurt,'' the Public Works Department Minister wrote in her letter to the LG. Atishi said she was informed by PWD officials that earlier in the year when the file to demolish these 14 religious structures had come to the then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, through the Religious Committee, he had opposed it saying that the maps of the projects should be altered. ''But when this file came to you from Manish Sisodia you rejected his proposal and directed that the religious structures should be demolished,'' she wrote. ''Officials also informed that you wrote on the file that the demolition of temples is a law and order matter and that is why you have the power to decide on the matter. Also in future the files to demolish temples should not be sent to the elected government but should be sent to you through the chief secretary,'' read Atishi's letter. Earlier in the day, a row broke out between locals and the authorities in east Delhi's Mandawali area when the latter allegedly removed a grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple, sending rumours across that they were there to fell the temple.

