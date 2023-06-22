Following are the top stories at 10.45 pm: TOP STORIES FGN119 LDALL INDO-US **** India, US should work and lead together:Biden; PM Modi gets grand welcome at White House on maiden state visit Washington: President Joe Biden on Thursday said India and the US should work and lead together given the challenges and opportunities facing the world, as he accorded Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand welcome at the White House, with the two countries set to sign a raft of mega defence, trade and space cooperation agreements. By Kumar Rakesh and Lalit K Jha **** FGN109 PM-BIDEN-2NDLD TALKS **** Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies. By Kumar Rakesh and Lalit K Jha **** DEL80 OPPOSITION-3RDLD MEETING **** Opposition leaders to kick-start 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle, Mamata says will 'fight like family' Patna: Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet here on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that they will fight together ''like a family'' to take on the NDA ''one to one''. By Asim Kamal **** DEL66 BJP-CONG-MANIPUR **** Cong wants the pot boiling in Manipur, creating grounds to boycott all-party meet: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress over its ''too little, too late'' remark on Union Home Minister Amit Shah convening an all-party meeting to discuss the Manipur situation, alleging that the opposition party is creating grounds to boycott the meeting to avoid its "accountability" and to keep the pot boiling. **** DEL79 RAIL-BALASORE-TRANSFERS **** Balasore accident aftermath: Railways transfers top officers of SER, calls it routine New Delhi: The railways on Thursday shunted out five top officials of the South Eastern Railway, including those responsible for operations, signalling and safety, weeks after a triple train accident killed more than 280 people in Balasore district in Odisha. **** DEL57 G20-EDUCATION-LD DECLARATION **** G20 countries have unanimous views on 5 major areas regarding education: Pradhan Pune: The G20 countries have unanimous views on five major areas including capacity building of teachers, role of education as critical enabler of human dignity and empowerment globally and recognising important role of green transition and digital transformation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. **** CAL38 WB-GOVERNOR-2NDLD POLLS **** Appointed Bengal SEC 'trusting' his ability to conduct free & fair polls: Guv Kolkata: A day after returning the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to the state government, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said he had appointed the former bureaucrat ''trusting'' his ability to conduct free and fair polls. **** CAL37 AS-2NDLD FLOOD **** 5 lakh people hit, one dead as flood situation in Assam worsens Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Thursday with one person losing his life and nearly five lakh people reeling under the deluge across 12 districts, an official bulletin said. **** CAL24 AR-LANDSLIDES-LD DISRUPTION **** Landslides disrupt surface communication in several Arunachal districts Itanagar: Landslides triggered by heavy rain have disrupted surface communication in several Arunachal Pradesh districts, officials said on Thursday. **** MDS13 KA-LD-BANDH-POWER-TARIFF **** Power tariff hike in Karnataka prompts protests by traders, small business owners; price of rice and water too may go up Bengaluru: Traders and small business owners held protest rallies in several parts of Karnataka and observed a one day strike on Thursday opposing the recent power tariff hike, even as the state's Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M B Patil appealed to them to cooperate with the state government. **** DEL62 JK-SHOPIAN CASE-2NDLD DOCTORS **** Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 'Shopian rape-murder' case Srinagar: Fourteen years after a CBI probe unearthed the conspiracy behind the 2009 ''Shopian rape-murder'' case, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated services of two doctors for allegedly ''actively working'' with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence, according to officials.

BUSINESS DEL69 BIZ-SWISSBANKS-INDIA **** Indians' funds in Swiss banks down 11% to Rs 30k cr on dip in customer deposits New Delhi/Zurich: Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, declined by 11 per cent in 2022 to 3.42 billion Swiss francs (nearly Rs 30,000 crore), annual data from Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday. **** DEL70 BIZ-2NDLD MICRON **** Micron to set up $2.75 bn semicon test, assembly plant in Gujarat New Delhi: Computer storage chip maker Micron will set up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore), the company said on Thursday. **** FOREIGN FGN48 US-INDIA-GE-LD TEJAS **** GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL for joint production of fighter jet engines in India Washington: In a landmark announcement, GE Aerospace on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -- Tejas. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN42 CHINA-RESTAURANT-3DLD EXPLOSION **** 31 killed in massive explosion at barbecue restaurant in China, nine held Beijing/Yinchuan: At least 31 people were killed and seven others injured when a massive cooking gas explosion ripped through a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China on the eve of the Drago Boat festival, official media reported on Thursday. By K J M Varma ****

