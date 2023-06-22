Legislation introduced in US Senate to simplify defence exports to India

Two top US senators have introduced legislation to simplify defence exports to India by streamlining consideration of defensive military sales to the country under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

The legislation was introduced by senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn (R-TX), co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US.

The legislation that would streamline consideration of defensive military sales to India under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA), supporting ongoing security cooperation between the two nations.

The AECA outlines requirements for Congress to be notified prior to the finalisation of foreign military sales. Under standard consideration, a presidential administration is required to notify Congress 30 calendar days before any deal for defence articles, services, or training above a certain financial threshold becomes final. However, for certain countries outlined under the AECA – like Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand and South Korea – the law provides an expedited 15-day consideration period for Congress and raises the financial threshold for deals that trigger that review.

The legislation would list India as one of the countries that receives expedited consideration, reflecting the importance of this security relationship, and ultimately supporting more resilient defence supply chains. This legislation does not intend to address membership in any formal alliances and instead addresses domestic US arms export regulation.

"The relationship between the United States and India is a crucial one," said Warner. "Streamlining our nation's ability to consider defence sales to India will strengthen our defence partnership as well as our supply chains – both of which are crucial as we grapple with threats to a free and open Indo-Pacific region." Cornyn said India's transition from Russian-made weapons to military equipment made in the US and India is a step towards ensuring ''this critical ally has the defence capabilities it needs without enriching one of our adversaries.'' "By increasing investment by US companies and expediting the process of purchasing military equipment, we can remove barriers to US-India cooperation and increase our own national security at the same time,'' he said.

Separately, Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with Warner and Cornyn introduced a resolution in the Senate celebrating US-India relations ahead of this week's official state visit with India.

The resolution reaffirms the strong and long-standing partnership between the US and India rooted in people-to-people ties, strategic interests, including upholding peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

It encourages the United States and India to continue and expand cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

It welcomes the India's participation in economic initiatives, including through bilateral and multilateral forums, its participation in the Quad, and other venues of cooperation; The resolution supports the US and India in identifying further opportunities to deepen engagement and further defence, commercial, and investment ties and affirms the importance of technology cooperation between the United States and India, including through the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology. It views the bilateral relationship as holding the potential to bring significant benefits to the citizens of both nations and to make considerable contributions to addressing the global challenges of the 21st century. "I would like to join the vibrant and important Indian-American community in the United States and in my home state of New Jersey in celebrating US-India relations ahead of this week's official state visit," said Chairman Menendez. "From our people-to-people and educational exchanges to our collaboration in critical international forums such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue ("the Quad") and the G20, the growing U.S.-India relationship promises a prosperous future for our two nations and the world,'' he said.

He said Modi's visit symbolises the value that the US places on this relationship and their mutual commitment to continue to bring the two societies closer together for the sake of promoting global prosperity in the decades to come. "It is my honour as Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus to join the Indian diaspora in Virginia and across the country in welcoming this official state visit by Prime Minister Modi," said Senator Warner. "This visit will continue the important work of building a strong partnership between our two countries, which has now grown into one of the most consequential relationships for the United States. From strengthening defence relations to increased collaboration in the tech realm, our shared commitment to this relationship is crucial to freedom and prosperity around the globe."

