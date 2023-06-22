BRIEF-Board of French soccer club Olympique Lyon backs bid offer filed by Eagle Football

Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA : * EAGLE FOOTBALL HAS FILED ITS TENDER OFFER - BOARD OF OL GROUPE HAS ISSUED A FAVORABLE REASONED OPINION

* Eagle Football has filed today a simplified cash tender offer for the shares of OL Groupe, at a price of 3 euros per share. * The Board of Directors considers that the offer is in line with shareholders' interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

