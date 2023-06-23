Left Menu

Drone downed in Russia's Kursk region, governor says

Anti-aircraft fire downed a drone late on Thursday over the southern Russian city of Kursk, near the Ukrainian border, the regional governor said. He made no mention of damage or casualties and asked residents to avoid any fallen debris. A series of attacks from the air have been launched across the Ukrainian border into southern Russia.

Drone downed in Russia's Kursk region, governor says

Anti-aircraft fire downed a drone late on Thursday over the southern Russian city of Kursk, near the Ukrainian border, the regional governor said. Roman Starovoit, writing on Telegram, said anti-aircraft systems had been in action twice. He made no mention of damage or casualties and asked residents to avoid any fallen debris.

A series of attacks from the air have been launched across the Ukrainian border into southern Russia. There have also been armed incursions for which groups saying they oppose the Kremlin have claimed responsibility. Ukraine routinely declines to comment on such attacks or incursions.

