Russia won't say how many nuclear weapons it is placing in Belarus - deputy minister, cited by Interfax

Russia will not disclose any details about the nuclear weapons it is deploying on the territory of Belarus, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

Ryabkov also said Russia had no plans to inform the United States about tests of its nuclear-powered underwater drone, Poseidon, because they did not fall under existing verification agreements, according to the state news agency TASS.

