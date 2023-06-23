Rajasthan rape-murder case: Accused constable sacked amid deadlock between police, family

Amid the ongoing deadlock between the administration and the family members of a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Bikaner, a police constable accused in the case has been terminated from service, officials said on Friday.

Police have been trying to get the family members to accept the body, which is currently at the mortuary after post-mortem, but the family members have resisted all such attempts and are demanding the arrest of the accused.

According to police, three persons, including two police constables, have been accused of the crime. While the police constables posted at the Khajuwala Police Station, both of whom were suspended soon after the FIR was registered on Tuesday, have been detained, the main accused Dinesh Vishnoi is still absconding, police said.

Bikaner SP Tejaswani Gautam said that the decision to dismiss constable Manoj was taken late on Thursday night. A video in which constable Manoj is seen taking the victim in a car along with the main accused Dinesh Vishnoi surfaced, based on which the constable was terminated, the SP said.

She said the role of the second constable Bhagirath was being examined in detail.

A three-member delegation of BJP visited Khajuwala town in Bikaner district and met the family members and also held talks with police officials.

Ajmer South MLA Anita Bhadel, who was part of the BJP delegation, targeted the Congress government saying crimes against women have increased under its rule in the state.

The SP said that efforts were being made to persuade the family members to accept the dead body.

The family members have already been given assurance of a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the state government, Rs 15 lakh from social organisations, investigation of the case by SIT and contractual job to one family member.

On these assurances, the family members had called off the dharna outside the Khajuwala Police Station on Wednesday evening. But after the postmortem, they refused to accept the dead body on Thursday demanding arrest of all the accused. Postmortem was conducted on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the 20-year-old woman's body was found in an area under the Khajuwala Police Station limits on Tuesday following which an FIR was lodged. The family members have named Dinesh Vishnoi, Manoj and Bhagirath in the police complaint.

