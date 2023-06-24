Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canadian safety regulators open probe into fatal loss of Titan submersible

Canadian government regulators on Friday opened a safety investigation into the undersea implosion of a tourist submersible that killed all five people aboard during a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic. A debris field from the submersible Titan was found at the bottom of the North Atlantic on Thursday by a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian search vessel, ending an intense five-day international rescue effort.

Canada authorities charge Indian man for immigration fraud targeting students

Canadian authorities on Friday charged an Indian man for issuing fraudulent university letters of acceptance to Indian students and other immigration-related criminal offences. Brijesh Mishra, a citizen of India, is facing five charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a statement.

Sudan's warring factions widen conflict across the country

Sudan's two-month long war is extending across the country with the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashing in several areas on Friday. Air strikes and anti-aircraft missile fire hit overnight in the Omdurman and Khartoum, two of the three cities that make up Sudan's wider capital. But the war has in recent days heated up in cities to the west of the capital, in the fragile Darfur and Kordofan regions.

US files first-ever charges against Chinese fentanyl manufacturers

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday filed criminal charges against four Chinese chemical manufacturing companies and eight individuals over allegations they illegally trafficked the chemicals used to make fentanyl - a highly addictive painkiller that has fueled the opioid crisis in the United States. The indictments mark the first time the U.S. has sought to prosecute any of the Chinese companies responsible for manufacturing precursor chemicals used to make the painkiller.

Why U.S. investor Jay Bloom turned down seats on the doomed Titanic submersible

For a year, Stockton Rush had tried to convince Las Vegas-based investor Jay Bloom to buy a couple of spots on his company's submersible so Bloom and his son could experience the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of visiting the deep-sea wreck of the Titanic. Bloom was intrigued, he said in an interview on Friday. His son Sean, now 20, had been fascinated by the story of the doomed British passenger liner as a child.

U.S. Supreme Court allows Biden's shift on immigration enforcement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday gave President Joe Biden's administration the green light to move ahead with guidelines shifting immigration enforcement toward countering public safety threats, handing him a victory on the politically contentious issue in a legal battle with Texas and Louisiana. The 8-1 decision overturned a judge's ruling last year that had halted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidelines narrowing the scope of those who can be targeted by immigration agents for arrest and deportation.

Ukraine signals main push in counteroffensive is yet to come

Ukraine signalled on Friday that the main push in its counteroffensive against Russian forces was still to come, with some troops not yet deployed and the operation so far intended to "set up the battlefield." And one of its top generals reported "tangible successes" in advances in the south - one of two main theatres of operations, along with eastern Ukraine.

Nicaragua seizes properties of 'traitor' businessman, local media reports

The Nicaraguan government has confiscated properties belonging to an influential businessman living in exile who had been declared a "traitor" to the country and stripped of his citizenship earlier this year, local media reported on Friday. The seizure would be the first targeting such a prominent business figure under President Daniel Ortega's administration.

Moscow accuses Wagner head of mutiny as Ukraine prepares main thrust in counteroffensive

Russia accused mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of launching an armed mutiny after he vowed to punish military leaders whom he accused of killing 2,000 of his fighters, raising the stakes in a growing confrontation with top officials. As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, TASS news agency said, and it called on fighters from his Wagner private military company to ignore his orders and arrest him.

Serbia army chief urges NATO, international agencies to protect Kosovo Serbs

Serbia's army commander urged NATO peacekeepers and other international bodies on Friday to step up measures to protect minority Serbs in Kosovo, adding that "the international community is not fulfilling its obligations." The call from General Milan Mojsilovic came a day after the European Union, Serbia and Kosovo failed to make a breakthrough in talks aimed at ending weeks of violence in predominantly ethnic Serb areas of northern Kosovo.

