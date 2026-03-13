George Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint with Mercedes Mastery

George Russell, piloting his Mercedes, clinched pole position for the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday, highlighting Mercedes' commanding start to this new Formula 1 era. Following his decisive win in Australia, Russell remains the top contender in Shanghai.

Teammate Kimi Antonelli followed closely in second, positioning Mercedes for a potential 1-2 result in Saturday's sprint. This is a prelude to the qualifying session for Sunday's Grand Prix, indicating Mercedes' consistent edge.

Despite fierce competition from McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who were both within a second of Russell's lap time, the Mercedes team shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, regulatory concerns loom over the F1 landscape, with suggestions of potential adjustments by the FIA ahead of future races.