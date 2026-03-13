Left Menu

George Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint with Mercedes Mastery

George Russell took pole position for the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix, showcasing Mercedes' dominant form in the current Formula 1 season. With Russell's impressive performance and teammate Kimi Antonelli's strong showing, the team is poised for another 1-2 finish this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST
George Russell Dominates Chinese Grand Prix Sprint with Mercedes Mastery
George Russell
  • Country:
  • China

George Russell, piloting his Mercedes, clinched pole position for the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday, highlighting Mercedes' commanding start to this new Formula 1 era. Following his decisive win in Australia, Russell remains the top contender in Shanghai.

Teammate Kimi Antonelli followed closely in second, positioning Mercedes for a potential 1-2 result in Saturday's sprint. This is a prelude to the qualifying session for Sunday's Grand Prix, indicating Mercedes' consistent edge.

Despite fierce competition from McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who were both within a second of Russell's lap time, the Mercedes team shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, regulatory concerns loom over the F1 landscape, with suggestions of potential adjustments by the FIA ahead of future races.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026