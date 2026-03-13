Defining Identity: New Bill Aims to Protect Transgender Rights

A bill that aims to define the term 'transgender' with precision and introduce suitable punishments for related offenses was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill is a legislative effort put forth by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

The bill emphasizes the need for accurate and definitive identification and protection of transgender persons, ensuring they receive the benefits under existing laws. According to the bill, identification must not rely on acquirable characteristics or personal choices, but rather on a clear definition.

Additionally, the bill calls for the establishment of an authority empowered to seek expert advice, should it be necessary. The legislation also aims to give transgender individuals the right to amend official documents to reflect their gender identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)