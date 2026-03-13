Religious Rights in Lockdown: The Ongoing Closure of Srinagar's Jama Masjid
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid condemned the repeated closure of Srinagar's historic mosque on Juma'atul Vida for seven years. Authorities have locked the mosque, barring Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir from leading prayers. This closure disallows worshippers and reflects a broader trend of restricting religious practices.
- Country:
- India
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has issued a strong condemnation concerning the recurrent closure of Srinagar's historic mosque on the sacred occasion of Juma'atul Vida, a practice ongoing for the past seven years.
Authorities have once more sealed the gates of Jama Masjid, situating Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, under house arrest. This action has obstructed him from delivering the sermon and leading prayers, leading to significant dissatisfaction among the worshippers.
Notably, the Anjuman highlighted how such restrictions infringe upon the fundamental right to worship. Comparing it to global instances like restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir echoed the sentiments, expressing 'deep shame' over this development.
(With inputs from agencies.)