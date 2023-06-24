Left Menu

Southern Russian governor tells citizens to stay home as boss of Wagner militia mutinies

The governor of southern Russia's Rostov region adjoining Ukraine told residents early on Saturday to remain calm and stay indoors, as the leader of the Wagner private militia led what Russia calls a mutiny against the Moscow defence establishment. "Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area.

The governor of southern Russia's Rostov region adjoining Ukraine told residents early on Saturday to remain calm and stay indoors, as the leader of the Wagner private militia led what Russia calls a mutiny against the Moscow defence establishment.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area. I ask everyone to stay calm and not to leave home unless necessary," Vassily Golubev said in a message on his Telegram channel just before 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said his forces had crossed from Ukraine into the Rostov region. Golubev's message did not say whether Prigozhin had entered Rostov. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by William Mallard)

