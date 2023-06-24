Moscow introduces 'anti-terrorist' measures to boost security - mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that anti-terrorist measures were being taken in the Russian capital, including additional checks on roads, to reinforce security.
