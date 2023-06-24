UK foreign ministry warns of risk of unrest across Russia

Britain's foreign ministry warned of a risk of unrest across Russia, in an update of advice to travellers on Saturday following movements by Russia's Wagner Group of mercenary forces.

"There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK," Britain's foreign ministry said.

Britain's government continued to advise against all travel to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)