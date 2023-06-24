Left Menu

Head of Russian Orthodox Church calls for unity amid Wagner mutiny

The head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church on Saturday called for unity in the face of an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. I offer my prayers for the peaceful resolution of the current situation and call on those who have picked up weapons and are ready to use them against their brethren to come to their senses."

The head of Russia's powerful Orthodox Church on Saturday called for unity in the face of an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. Patriarch Kirill in a statement said:

"Any attempt to sow discord within the country is the greatest crime, which has no excuse whatsoever. I offer my prayers for the peaceful resolution of the current situation and call on those who have picked up weapons and are ready to use them against their brethren to come to their senses."

