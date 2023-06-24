Left Menu

West Bengal: Congress panchayat candidate among 5 arrested for making crude bombs

PTI | Suri | Updated: 24-06-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 18:03 IST
West Bengal: Congress panchayat candidate among 5 arrested for making crude bombs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a Congress panchayat candidate, were arrested from a house in West Bengal's Birbhum district where crude bombs were allegedly being made, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a house in Bahirgora village in Margram police station area was raided around midnight, they said.

Crude bombs were being made on the roof of the house, they claimed.

Those arrested were Chamatkar Seikh, a Congress candidate in Hasan-II panchayat, the owner of the house Sheikh Tom, and Ghiyasuddin Sheikh, Duke Sheikh, and Anarul Sheikh, police said.

Police said they have seized some crude bombs and materials that were being used for making them.

A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.

West Bengal's rural areas will be voting for the panchayat polls on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023