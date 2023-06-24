Gurugram: Toll plaza employee accused of embezzling Rs 17 lakh, FIR registered

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:13 IST
A toll plaza employee has been booked in Gurugram for allegedly embezzling around Rs 17 lakh over a period of four months, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered at DLF Phase 1 police station Friday night based on a complaint filed by a representative of South Asian Tollways, which operates the toll plaza on the Gurugram-Faridabad highway, they said.

According to the complaint, Sonu Harsana used to collect toll from vehicles using a hand-held device. He tampered with the device and embezzled nearly Rs 17 lakh over a period of four months, it was alleged.

The matter came to light last month and when senior company officials confronted Sonu Harsana, he threatened them. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the police.

The FIR was registered against Sonu Harsana under sections 420 (cheating) and 381 (theft by servant) of the IPC. ''We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon,'' DLF Phase 1 police station SHO Dinesh Kumar said.

