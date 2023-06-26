Concerned over rising drug abuse among youth in Kerala, CM Vijayan calls for society's support of govt interventions

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of narcotic substance abuse, especially among young people, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said his government has launched a strong intervention to combat the menace of drugs in the state and sought the cooperation of society to save the next generation.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister called for united efforts to create a drug-free world.

In a tweet, Vijayan said, ''Let's remember that treatment, prevention, and compassion are crucial in our journey towards a drug-free world. Together, let's break the chains of addiction and offer hope to those in need.''.

In a detailed Facebook post, Vijayan said drug abuse has devastating effects not only on individuals but also on families, generations, and the society as a whole.

''The whole country needs to unite and fight against drug addiction... Drug-related crimes destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the country and lead the youth to wrong paths,'' Vijayan said.

He said that even though the government was taking proactive steps to counter the drug menace, the participation of each individual and family was also necessary to deal with it.

''In the past, the threat was posed by excessive alcohol consumption or cannabis, but today, more deadly drugs are prevalent. Even combinations of lethal chemicals are used for intoxication,'' the chief minister said.

Referring to the forces trying to wrongly influence youngsters' physical and mental health and creative abilities, Vijayan said the future of the country is in the hands of the next generation, and ''We need to build a strong defence against the menace of drugs.'' He urged everyone to resolve to work together to liberate the country from the menace of consumption of drugs and intoxicating substances.

Kerala recently launched a crackdown on the drug mafia that has been targeting the youth in the state.

A survey conducted by the Kerala police a few months ago among those below the age of 21 who were victims of substance abuse revealed that 40 per cent of them were below the age of 18.

What is more frightening is that a majority of them were girls, and after falling prey to the drug cartels, they were being used as carriers, it had said.

The UN General Assembly had in December 1987, decided to observe June 26 as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Supported each year by individuals, communities and various organisations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

