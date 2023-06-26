Left Menu

Further funding to provide food in resonse to cost of living pressures

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-06-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:37 IST
Further funding to provide food in resonse to cost of living pressures
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Further funding is going to community organisations on the frontline who are providing food to people and whānau facing cost of living pressures.

“We know that times are tough right now which is why Government is providing further support to help feed people who are struggling to afford the basics like food," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

“This will ease some of the pressures on families, and organisations who are working with households and in our communities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Demand for food support, particularly in communities impacted by the extreme weather events, remains higher than it was prior to COVID-19. This boost in funding aims to help community food providers continue their mahi during this period of high demand.

“Since becoming Government, we’ve listened to the sector and those on the front line and have responded every step of the way to help these organisations address need in the community. To date, we’ve provided over $150 million in emergency funding to support community food providers.

“This time-limited funding was necessary to ensure all New Zealanders could access food during the pandemic. It was the first time Government had ever provided direct support to community food providers in this way, and it’s made a real difference for our most vulnerable.

“We also announced $24 million in Budget 2023 to invest in longer-term solutions to tackle food security and as we transition away from the emergency COVID-19 relief and support.

“As I’ve made my way around the country, I’ve seen first-hand the fantastic mahi of our community food providers. Despite working through testing times, they’re still passionate, committed to the kaupapa and are pushing for better outcomes. I want to acknowledge them and their teams for the tremendous work they do,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

$6 million will be available for community food providers across New Zealand, however priority will be given to those working in high demand regions such as Auckland, Tairawhiti and Hawkes Bay. 

MSD has an existing relationship with most community food providers and will be providing an update on this funding over the next few weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023