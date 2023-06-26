Further funding to provide food in resonse to cost of living pressures

Further funding is going to community organisations on the frontline who are providing food to people and whānau facing cost of living pressures.

“We know that times are tough right now which is why Government is providing further support to help feed people who are struggling to afford the basics like food," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

“This will ease some of the pressures on families, and organisations who are working with households and in our communities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Demand for food support, particularly in communities impacted by the extreme weather events, remains higher than it was prior to COVID-19. This boost in funding aims to help community food providers continue their mahi during this period of high demand.

“Since becoming Government, we’ve listened to the sector and those on the front line and have responded every step of the way to help these organisations address need in the community. To date, we’ve provided over $150 million in emergency funding to support community food providers.

“This time-limited funding was necessary to ensure all New Zealanders could access food during the pandemic. It was the first time Government had ever provided direct support to community food providers in this way, and it’s made a real difference for our most vulnerable.

“We also announced $24 million in Budget 2023 to invest in longer-term solutions to tackle food security and as we transition away from the emergency COVID-19 relief and support.

“As I’ve made my way around the country, I’ve seen first-hand the fantastic mahi of our community food providers. Despite working through testing times, they’re still passionate, committed to the kaupapa and are pushing for better outcomes. I want to acknowledge them and their teams for the tremendous work they do,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

$6 million will be available for community food providers across New Zealand, however priority will be given to those working in high demand regions such as Auckland, Tairawhiti and Hawkes Bay.

MSD has an existing relationship with most community food providers and will be providing an update on this funding over the next few weeks.

