Campaign against misuse of drugs is being carried out on war footing at national level: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics adopted by Ministry of Home Affairs is showing successful results today. One of the main pillars of this policy is the "Whole of Government Approach" of the Modi government, in which the coordination of different departments makes the policy more effective.

In his message on the “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”, the Union Home Minister said that on the occasion of “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” today on 26th June, I congratulate all the organizations and people fighting against drugs. It is a matter of great pleasure that this time also the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is organizing 'Nasha Mukt Pakhwada' at all India level.

Union Home Minister said that it is our resolve that we will not allow the narcotics trade in India, nor we will allow drugs to be routed to the world through India. In this campaign against drugs, all the major agencies of the country, especially the "Narcotics Control Bureau" are continuously fighting their war. To strengthen this campaign, the Ministry of Home Affairs established NCORD in 2019 and Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was formed in the police department of every state, first national conference pf ANTF was held in April 2023 in Delhi.

Shri Amit Shah said that the campaign against the misuse and side effects of drugs is being carried out on a war footing at the national level through appropriate forums. The effect of our comprehensive and coordinated fight against drugs is that where drugs worth Rs.768 crore only were seized in 2006-13, it has increased almost 30 times to Rs.22,000 Crore in 2014-22. 181% more number of cases have been registered against drug peddlers in comparison to the earlier period. This shows the commitment of the Modi government towards a drug free India. We also launched a destruction campaign to prevent re-use of seized drugs in June 2022, under this campaign around 6 lakh kg of seized narcotics have been destroyed across the country so far.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that whether it is about destroying the drug cultivation or spreading public awareness, the Ministry of Home Affairs in coordination with all institutions and states, is making every possible effort, for a "drug free India", but this battle cannot be won without people’s participation. On the occasion, I appeal to all the countrymen to keep themselves and their family away from drugs. Drugs not only make the young generation and society hollow, but the money earned from its smuggling is used against the security of the country. I appeal to the people to take an active part in this war against its misuse and inform the security agencies about the drug-trade taking place around them.

Shri Amit Shah said that I am sure that with collective efforts, we all will be able to root out the problem of drugs and achieve our goal of 'Drugs-free India'. I congratulate the NCB again and other institutions for their contribution in working towards the resolve of the Modi government and I hope that we will not rest unless we win this fight against drugs.

(With Inputs from PIB)