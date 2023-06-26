Chhattisgarh: Probe into 17-year-old bank 'scam' under BJP rule has resumed after court order, says CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said police have resumed probe into a 17-year-old ''scam'' in the Indira Priyadarshini Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank after a court in Raipur gave the go-ahead.

The alleged irregularities of Rs 22 crore were unearthed in 2006 when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power and 11 persons were arrested at the time, as per police.

Promising stern action against those who had embezzled hard-earned money of account holders, the CM said, ''The court has ordered for further investigation into it. Our police officials have been looking into case related files and will take further action accordingly.” ''The important thing is that labourers, farmers, small businessmen who had lost their hard earned money should get it back.The entire embezzled money will be recovered and returned to account holders,'' he added.

The irregularities were unearthed when Raman Singh was chief minister and a narco test was also conducted on the accused but the probe did not move forward and nor was money returned to depositors, Baghel alleged.

In a tweet last week, Baghel had said, ''The court has allowed investigation into the Indira Priyadarshini bank. In narco test, one of the prime accused and then bank manager Umesh Sinha had said he had given crores of rupees to then Chief Minister Raman Singh and his cabinet colleagues Amar Agrawal, Brijmohan Agrawal and Ramvichar Netam. Other people, including the bank operators were also given money.'' ''The corruption should be unearthed and the guilty should be punished,” he had further said in the tweet.

A Raipur police official said a case was registered after a ''scam'' to the tune of Rs 22 crore was unearthed in the cooperative bank in 2006-07 and 11 persons, including bank manager Umesh Sinha, were arrested.

After a probe, a chargesheet was submitted in the court, the police official said said, adding all 11 accused are currently out on bail.

''Recently, the state's deputy advocate general had submitted an application in the court seeking reinvestigation into the case. Following the court's order, the narco test FSL report and other documents of the case were handed over to Raipur police on Sunday,'' the official informed.

'Narco test' involves intravenous administration of drugs such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal that cause a person to enter various stages of anaesthesia, during which, in a hypnotic stage, he or she gets less inhibited and may divulge information.

