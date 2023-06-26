Drug-related offences have significantly reduced in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said drug-related offences have significantly reduced in the state and the police is steadfast in its commitment towards ''zero tolerance policy'' against narcotics.

In a tweet on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sawant said citizens and authorities must unite to raise awareness and combat the global menace. "The Goa police remains steadfast in its commitment to a zero tolerance policy against illegal drugs, implementing precautionary and remedial measures to curb drug trafficking within the state," he said. Through stringent actions against both peddlers and users, the prevalence of drug-related offences has significantly reduced, the chief minister said.

