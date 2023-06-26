Left Menu

Drug-related offences have significantly reduced in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said drug-related offences have significantly reduced in the state and the police is steadfast in its commitment towards zero tolerance policy against narcotics.In a tweet on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sawant said citizens and authorities must unite to raise awareness and combat the global menace.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:20 IST
Drug-related offences have significantly reduced in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said drug-related offences have significantly reduced in the state and the police is steadfast in its commitment towards ''zero tolerance policy'' against narcotics.

In a tweet on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sawant said citizens and authorities must unite to raise awareness and combat the global menace. "The Goa police remains steadfast in its commitment to a zero tolerance policy against illegal drugs, implementing precautionary and remedial measures to curb drug trafficking within the state," he said. Through stringent actions against both peddlers and users, the prevalence of drug-related offences has significantly reduced, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023