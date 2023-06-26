Left Menu

Ludhiana administration conducts anti-encroachment drive, vacates 7 acres of land

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:51 IST
The Ludhiana district administration on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Hasanpur Billon village under Samrala subdivision here, vacating over seven acres of land in the process, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said a team comprising rural development and panchayat department members along with local police took possession of the land from private individuals who had allegedly illegally occupied it for the last several years. The land has now been handed over to village panchayat for further action, she said.

The panchayat department is also finalising formalities to vacate other encroached lands in the district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

