Left Menu

5 held for duping man of over Rs 16 lakh on pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokage

Five fraudsters were arrested for allegedly duping an automobile company manager of over Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokerage, police said on Monday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-06-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 00:00 IST
5 held for duping man of over Rs 16 lakh on pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokage
  • Country:
  • India

Five fraudsters were arrested for allegedly duping an automobile company manager of over Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokerage, police said on Monday. ACP (Cyber) Abhimanyu Goyat said the accused are all Jharkhand residents -- Imran Khan alias Bhanja, Arif alias Manish alias Rakib from Jamtara, Jamshed Alam from Deoghar, Mohammad Faim alias Rohit and Wahid Ansari alias Ajay Sinha from Jamshedpur. Police have recovered Rs 7.70 lakh cash, two mobile phones and two fake Aadhaar cards from their possession, he said. On March 11, a case was registered in the cyber police station NIT on the complaint of Daljeet, manager of an automobile company who alleged that he was duped of Rs 16.35 lakh by this gang. Jamshed trapped Daljeet by saying that he has some acquaintances, who used to buy and sell gold bonds and they can make a huge profit from it, the ACP said. He told the manager that there is a plan to sell gold bonds worth Rs 15 crore for Rs 19 crore, in which he will get a profit of Rs 4 crore, he said.

Jamshed told Daljeet that he would have to go to West Bengal, where he would fix meetings. Unsuspecting Daljeet went with him to West Bengal where the accused and his accomplices themselves became buyers and sellers and duped the manager of Rs 16.35, ACP Goyat. Arif has been sent to jail while others are on police remand and being questioned, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India
4
One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

One killed, 9 wounded after roller coaster derails in Sweden

Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023