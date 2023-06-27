5 held for duping man of over Rs 16 lakh on pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokage

Five fraudsters were arrested for allegedly duping an automobile company manager of over Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of earning profit in gold bond brokerage, police said on Monday. ACP (Cyber) Abhimanyu Goyat said the accused are all Jharkhand residents -- Imran Khan alias Bhanja, Arif alias Manish alias Rakib from Jamtara, Jamshed Alam from Deoghar, Mohammad Faim alias Rohit and Wahid Ansari alias Ajay Sinha from Jamshedpur. Police have recovered Rs 7.70 lakh cash, two mobile phones and two fake Aadhaar cards from their possession, he said. On March 11, a case was registered in the cyber police station NIT on the complaint of Daljeet, manager of an automobile company who alleged that he was duped of Rs 16.35 lakh by this gang. Jamshed trapped Daljeet by saying that he has some acquaintances, who used to buy and sell gold bonds and they can make a huge profit from it, the ACP said. He told the manager that there is a plan to sell gold bonds worth Rs 15 crore for Rs 19 crore, in which he will get a profit of Rs 4 crore, he said.

Jamshed told Daljeet that he would have to go to West Bengal, where he would fix meetings. Unsuspecting Daljeet went with him to West Bengal where the accused and his accomplices themselves became buyers and sellers and duped the manager of Rs 16.35, ACP Goyat. Arif has been sent to jail while others are on police remand and being questioned, he said.

