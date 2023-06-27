Left Menu

Three held following encounter with police in UP's Meerut

Two alleged criminals were injured in an exchange of fire with the police in this district following which they and their accomplice were arrested, officials said.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the encounter took place in a jungle near the Dhadhara village under the Jani police station area on Monday.According to the SSP, police were checking vehicles on a road in the area when a car approaching from the Bahrampur Khas area of the district suddenly turned around and started speeding towards Satvai.While fleeing, the car hit a tree.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:46 IST
