UP cop faces probe after his children seen sitting with bundles of currency notes on social media
An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes surfaced on the internet.
An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes surfaced on the internet. In the video, the two children of Behta Mujawar police station SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahani, were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.
The video is said to be of Sahani's house. Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena sent the SHO to police lines and ordered a probe by the Bangarmau circle officer (CO).
CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani's family members were seen sitting with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.
A probe into the matter was underway, he said.
The shunted SHO did not respond to calls when PTI tried to contact him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
