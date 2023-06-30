Left Menu

Amarnath yatra: Vehicle in security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur, 3 injured

PTI | Udhampur/Jammu | Updated: 30-06-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 09:58 IST
Amarnath yatra: Vehicle in security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur, 3 injured
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was among three persons injured when a vehicle, which was part of the Amarnath security convoy, skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district on Friday morning, officials said.

The first batch of over 3,400 Amarnath pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas early this morning.

An escort vehicle in the convoy, which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir, skidded off the highway at Bali nallah area and overturned resulting in injuries to three persons, including the DSP, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Dr Vinood Kumar told PTI.

The injured have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023