France's Macron to hold new crisis meeting after third night of riots

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a new government emergency meeting later on Friday after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country in protest over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week, reported BFM TV, citing the Elysee palace.

The meeting will take place at 1100 GMT on Friday, added BFM TV.

