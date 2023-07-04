Egypt, Turkey appoint ambassadors to restore diplomatic relations - statement
Egypt and Turkey have appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals in order to restore normal diplomatic relations between them, the Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Egypt nominated Amr Elhamamy to become its ambassador in Ankara while Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen to become its ambassador in Cairo, the Egyptian foreign ministry added.
