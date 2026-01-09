Left Menu

Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is spearheading efforts to provide pucca houses to poor families in Himachal Pradesh. A survey has identified 63,070 extremely poor families eligible for housing assistance. The initiative aims to include orphans, persons with disabilities, and widows in future phases.

Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:35 IST
In a significant move towards inclusive development, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh announced plans to provide pucca houses to all eligible poor families. Chairing a review meeting of the Panchayati Raj Department, Sukhu emphasized that safe housing is both a necessity and a social right.

The government, under Sukhu's leadership, identified 27,715 families in the first phase of a survey targeting extremely poor families. These families, involved in the Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP), have lacked permanent housing for over 20 years. An income limit of Rs 50,000 per annum was set to filter eligible families.

The survey's second phase incorporated families already owning a pucca house, adding 35,355 more families to the program, bringing the total to 63,070. Future phases will include orphans, people with disabilities, and widows. Efforts to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Department by filling vacant posts are also underway to enhance monitoring and implementation of this initiative.

