Auto Rickshaw Incident: Trust Betrayed in Faridabad
A college student in Faridabad was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver who had gained her trust. The incident occurred in Sector 58, leading to the arrest of the accused. The victim revealed her ordeal to her mother, prompting police action. The accused, with a criminal background, is in custody.
An alarming incident unfolded in Faridabad's Sector 58 as police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver accused of raping a college student. The alleged crime took place after the driver, named Sazid, manipulated his way into the trust of a BA first-year student.
According to officials, Sazid befriended the victim during her daily commute, ultimately leading her to his room in Samaypur village under false pretenses. Following this, he reportedly assaulted her and continued to harass her even when she resumed college.
The victim's courage led her to confide in her mother, resulting in a formal complaint that spurred police action. Authorities have apprehended the accused, who is now in judicial custody; he has a notorious history with multiple charges in Delhi and Faridabad.
