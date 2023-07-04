Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School to become accessible mean for children: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School run by Dudhsagar Research and Development Association in Mehsana, Gujarat through video conferencing, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary has realised the name of Dudhsagar Dairy in true sense by generating means of livelihood for the cattle rearers and especially, the women of Chaudhary community of Gandhinagar for last several decades. He said that under the leadership of Shri Motibhai, this Dudhsagar Dairy has been though many difficult phases. He said that under the guidance of Shri Tribhuvanbhai Patel and with the contribution of Shri Motibhai, milk production started in three districts of North Gujarat – Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Mehsana. Shri Shah said that one should learn from the life of Motibhai Chowdhary to know about how an ideal worker should be in his public life and how his personality should be.

The Union Home Minister said that Bhumipujan of Motibhai Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School has been done here today and this Sainik School will become an easy and accessible mean for the children of not only North Gujarat but the whole country to join the Army. He said that the children who study in this school and go to the army, will dedicate their life for patriotism and defense of the country and those who will lead a civilian life, they will imbibe the culture of patriotism in their lives from this school and become a good citizen.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has not only made the country safe and developed in the last 9 years, but he has also made India proud across the World. He said that earlier the governments used to take up the responsibility of development works alone, that is why the pace of development was slow. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been making efforts for the development of the country by taking along cooperative institutions, corporates people and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on a large scale. He said that the Prime Minister gave a call that there should be 100 Sainik Schools in the country on the PPP model and in this direction, the Bhumipujan of the 20th Sainik School has been performed here today.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi brought water revolution in Gujarat. He said that when Shri Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he took several initiatives to save North Gujarat. He said that Shri Modi brought the water of Narmada and Mahisagar to North Gujarat through various schemes. Shri Shah said that the Sujalam Suflam Yojana has worked to raise the water level in North Gujarat and by doing so, farmers have benefited in agriculture and many problems of cattle rearers have been solved. He said that the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the presently the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi did the work of solving all these problems of lakhs of people in rural areas.

Shri Amit Shah said that this Sainik School will work towards instilling the spirit of knowledge, security, bravery and patriotism and bring new light in the lives of many youth. He said that 50 cadets have been recruited in the year 2022-23 and 55 cadets in 2023-24. He said that the youth studying in the school follow a tough routine and are preparing themselves for the service of Mother India and will make India stronger.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the book ‘Shabd Moti’ has also been released today, which will prove helpful in understanding the life of Moti Bhai. He said that the life of Moti Bhai has always been a source of inspiration for the youth and adolescents. He said that Mehsana Dairy is moving forward with great enthusiasm and it has become the source of livelihood of about 5 lakh farmers. He said that Mehsana Dairy has also united communities of Chaudhary Samaj, women of Chaudhary Samaj and Thakor Samaj. He said that the founder of Mehsana Dairy, Shri Mansingh, envisioned that many sections of the society should derive their livelihood from dairy sector and the work to fulfil this same vision is being done, today. Shri Shah said that many youths, who have passed out from Mansingh Bhai Dairy and Food Institute and Technology are doing excellent work in the field of dairy technology, not only in Gujarat but across India.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi established the Ministry of Cooperation and gave the mantra of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” to the people. He said that the Modi Government has lifted the standard of living of even the most underprivileged and poor people by connecting them with the cooperative movement and the development of the country. He said that in the coming days, many new beginnings are going to take place in the country's dairy sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)