Punjab: Revenue official held in bribery case in Hoshiarpur

A revenue official posted in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya was arrested in a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday. Manjit Singh was held on Wednesday for demanding Rs 10,000 from one Rampal, a resident of village Ucchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district, the VB said in an official statement here. According to Rampal, who later filed a complaint, Manjit Singh sought the bribe in lieu of the mutation of land. After preliminary investigation, a team of the Vigilance Bureau arrested Singh and booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

