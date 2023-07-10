China C.bank extends policies for financial support of real estate market

China's central bank on Monday extended its policies to support the real estate market to the end of 2024.

The aim is to increase financial support to ensure home delivery, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

For newly issued ancillary financing that becomes non-performing, relevant institutions and personnel are exempt from liability if they have exercised due diligence, it added.

