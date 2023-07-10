Left Menu

China C.bank extends policies for financial support of real estate market

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:16 IST
China Central Bank Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • China

China's central bank on Monday extended its policies to support the real estate market to the end of 2024.

The aim is to increase financial support to ensure home delivery, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

For newly issued ancillary financing that becomes non-performing, relevant institutions and personnel are exempt from liability if they have exercised due diligence, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

