Japan foreign minister says Tokyo will host ASEAN summit Dec 16-18
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that Tokyo will host an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit over Dec. 16-18 to commemorate 50 years of cooperation between the ASEAN grouping and Japan.
He spoke ahead of an ASEAN foreign ministers meeting held in Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze at Indonesian nickel smelter kills worker, wounds 6
Indonesia's Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with feasts after disease last year disrupted rituals
Shuttlers all set for Badminton Junior Asia Championships in Indonesia
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island, killing 1 and damaging dozens of homes
Indonesia's Java escapes 6.4 magnitude quake with few casualties, light damage