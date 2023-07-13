Left Menu

Japan foreign minister says Tokyo will host ASEAN summit Dec 16-18

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:09 IST
Japan foreign minister says Tokyo will host ASEAN summit Dec 16-18
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday that Tokyo will host an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit over Dec. 16-18 to commemorate 50 years of cooperation between the ASEAN grouping and Japan.

He spoke ahead of an ASEAN foreign ministers meeting held in Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

