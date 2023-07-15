Deputy CM inspects flood-hit villages of Faridabad, over 500 shifted to safer places

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday inspected flood-hit villages of this district.

In the joint relief work by Faridabad Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, over 500 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas here and shifted to safer places on Saturday morning, officials said.

Chautala visited Manjhawali on a tractor and inspected the flood condition near the Mohana-Baghpat Bridge and in the Baghpat area on a boat. The deputy chief minister directed the officials to evacuate the affected people by boats and lift them using helicopters from places where boats cannot reach. He also directed them to provide dry ration, food, drinking water, and medicines to the people stranded in the flood-affected areas here.

“There has been a lot of damage in the seven districts that run along the Yamuna. If required, with the help of helicopters, food will be delivered to the people trapped in the flood and all will be evacuated,” Chautala said.

“Flood politics is the work of narrow-minded people. Now is the time for everyone to work unitedly and move forward. We have to work together in coordination, only then will we be able to save the loss of life and property,” Chautala added. The rescue operation here was halted on Friday evening due to poor visibility. After it was resumed on Saturday morning, the police and NDRF teams on Saturday rescued 342 persons from Manjhawali-Akbarpur village here.

“Continuous rescue operations are being carried out to rescue the people trapped in the flood,” said District Collector Vikram Singh. Temporary kitchens have been set up in all the 14 shelter homes put up by the administration with the help of the District Red Cross Society and Rotary Club, Singh said.

Meanwhile, DCP Crime Mukesh Kumar Malhotra and ACP-Sarai Devender Yadav reached Kabulpur village in a boat to rescue stranded people. Their team rescued over 150 people and their cattle from the farmhouses and other areas of the Kirawali area across Yamuna. Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh Said people have been instructed to stay away from the Yamuna and help people in need. The Faridabad Police is constantly monitoring the area around Yamuna and people are being shifted to relief camps, Singh said.

