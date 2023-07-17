Left Menu

6 dead, 3 injured in two-car collision in Washington

The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law enforcement officials.The initial four survivors were in critical condition after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash.

PTI | Tacoma | Updated: 17-07-2023 04:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 04:34 IST
6 dead, 3 injured in two-car collision in Washington
  • Country:
  • United States

The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law enforcement officials.

The initial four survivors were in "critical condition" after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.

Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
4
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023