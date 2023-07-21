Hezbollah leader calls on Arab, Islamic nations to expel Swedish envoys, withdraw ambassadors from Sweden

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Thursday called on Arab and Islamic nations to follow Iraq's steps and expel Swedish ambassadors from their countries and withdraw their ambassadors from Sweden over a planned Koran burning in Stockholm. Nasrallah also called on Muslims to massively attend Friday prayers and sit in front of mosques while "embracing the Koran."

Anti-Islam protesters, one of whom is an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Koran outside the Iraqi Embassy on Thursday.

