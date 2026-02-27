Iran’s Uranium Vault: A Hidden Nuclear Dilemma

In a confidential report disclosed on Friday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog revealed that Iran's stash of highly enriched uranium, nearing weapons-grade, is stored deep underground at its nuclear site in Isfahan.

This marks the first occasion where the International Atomic Energy Agency has specifically identified the storage location for uranium enriched to nearly 60% purity, a short step from the 90% required for weaponization.

Despite entrances to the underground complex suffering hits from U.S. and Israeli military strikes in June, diplomatic sources indicate that the facility has largely remained intact.

