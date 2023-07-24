Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated, president says
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 24-07-2023 04:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 04:01 IST
- Country:
- Ecuador
The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago Quijano, has been assassinated, President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday.
The municipal government of Manta said on its Twitter account that Intriago had been shot dead.
No further details were immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
