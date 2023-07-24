Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated, president says

The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago Quijano, has been assassinated, President Guillermo Lasso said on Sunday.

The municipal government of Manta said on its Twitter account that Intriago had been shot dead.

No further details were immediately available.

