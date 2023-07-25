Left Menu

India's new envoy Ambule presents credentials to Singapore President

Updated: 25-07-2023
India's new High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob at The Istana (Presidential Palace).

Ambule, 46, started serving as High Commissioner to Singapore from July 23. He succeeded P Kumaran who left for Delhi earlier this week.

Ambule grew up in Pune and did his graduation from BJ Medical College. He did a Master’s degree programme in Translation and Interpretation (T&I) in Chinese-English from MIIS, Monterey, California, according to his profile on the High Commission website.

He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2002 and after learning Chinese language, spent eight years in Beijing in the Indian Embassy working as Third Secretary, Second Secretary and First Secretary in the Political Wing and as Chief of Staff to Ambassador.

He then served in Headquarters as the Deputy Head of the East Asia Division and as the Chief of Staff of the Indian Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to August 2018.

After a brief stint as Deputy High Commissioner of India in Colombo from August 2018 – July 2019, he returned to Delhi and served as Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Minister’s office till June 2022 when he took over as Joint Secretary (East Asia) and continued to hold dual charge till July 22, 2023.

