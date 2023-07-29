Delhi government to replicate Chilla WTP's hydro energy technology in other wastewater treatment plants

DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Saturday said the government plans to replicate the Chilla wastewater treatment plant's hydro energy technology in other existing WWTPs and electricity-generating units are being constructed in all new plants.

During a visit to the Chilla plant in east Delhi to assess its operations and technology, Bharti said it is unique as it generates hydro energy from wastewater, a pioneering move in the city.

It treats both wastewater from the Ghazipur drain and the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Jal Board vice chairman said.

Bharti said the Arvind Kejriwal government aims to maximise the use of treated water for non-drinking purposes. The Chilla plant fills around 78 water tankers daily with treated water for irrigation, industries, agriculture and construction works.

To further optimise water usage, an artificial lake will be developed near the Chilla plant to recharge groundwater with treated water, supporting the surrounding area's water needs, he said.

