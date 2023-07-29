Left Menu

Delhi government to replicate Chilla WTP's hydro energy technology in other wastewater treatment plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:49 IST
Delhi government to replicate Chilla WTP's hydro energy technology in other wastewater treatment plants
Image Credit: Twitter(@attorneybharti)
  • Country:
  • India

DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Saturday said the government plans to replicate the Chilla wastewater treatment plant's hydro energy technology in other existing WWTPs and electricity-generating units are being constructed in all new plants.

During a visit to the Chilla plant in east Delhi to assess its operations and technology, Bharti said it is unique as it generates hydro energy from wastewater, a pioneering move in the city.

It treats both wastewater from the Ghazipur drain and the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Jal Board vice chairman said.

Bharti said the Arvind Kejriwal government aims to maximise the use of treated water for non-drinking purposes. The Chilla plant fills around 78 water tankers daily with treated water for irrigation, industries, agriculture and construction works.

To further optimise water usage, an artificial lake will be developed near the Chilla plant to recharge groundwater with treated water, supporting the surrounding area's water needs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023