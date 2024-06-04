"BJP-led NDA will win 80 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," says Brajesh Pathak, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh

Amidst the ongoing counting of the Lok Sabha results, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brajesh Pathak expressed his confidence in the BJP-led NDA winning the elections on 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. "Since the counting has begun, our all polling agents have reached the polling centres. After witnessing the enthusiasm in the elections, I am sure that the NDA alliance will definitely win elections on 80 seats."

Criticising the opposition's remarks, he said, "The opposition has derailed from their track. They are baseless. They just speak irrelevant facts. The public has rejected them as they have no any specific agenda and policies driven towards the development and welfare of the society." Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Most exit polls have predicted that PM Modi will return to power. If these predictions come true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said. Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)