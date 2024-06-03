High Stakes in Uttar Pradesh: Vote Counting Set to Decide Political Futures

After an intense seven-phase general election, the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is set for vote counting on June 4, capturing the nation's attention. High-profile candidates such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are anxiously awaiting the results.

In a fiercely contested election, the ruling BJP, joined by allies Apna Dal (Sonelal), NISHAD Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and SBSP, faced off against the opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Congress. Campaigning saw prominent leaders like Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath hold rallies, while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheaded the opposition's efforts.

With voting turnout recorded at 56.92%, two percentage points lower than in 2019, the results will determine the political fate of key figures. Voters have cast their ballots, and the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh hangs in the balance as the countdown to the results begins.

