Storm Forces Closure of Fan Zones in Dortmund for Euro 2024 Opener

A severe storm warning has forced the closure of fan zones in central Dortmund and city park viewing areas during the Euro 2024 opener between Turkey and Georgia, according to city authorities. The German Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across western and central Germany starting around midday.

Other Euro 2024 host cities in the region, including Cologne, Duesseldorf, and Gelsenkirchen, have also decided to shut down public fan zones in response to the weather warning. Dortmund's city website announced that the fan and viewing areas in Friedensplatz square and Westfalenpark will remain closed, advising fans without stadium tickets to stay home.

The match between Turkey and Georgia in Group F is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). Germany hosts a significant community of individuals with Turkish roots, adding to the fan interest in the game.

