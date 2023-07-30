Left Menu

J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

Srinagar, Jul 30 PTI A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, officials said.Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:00 IST
J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, officials said.

Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023