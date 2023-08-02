Left Menu

Bihar: Mother, two children found dead with throats slit

His second wife, who was sleeping in the next room, claimed she was clueless about the incident. It is suspected that they were killed with a sharp object. Forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting evidence for further examination, he added.

A 35-year-old woman and her two children, aged 6 and 10, were found dead with their throats slit in Bihar's Katihar district, police said.

The incident took place in their residence in Belaun gram panchayat under the jurisdiction of Baliya Belon police station on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Sadab Zarin Khatoon (35), wife of Feroz Alam, and their two children Faizan Feroz (6) and Paya Feroz (10).

Baliya Belon Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar told reporters, ''Feroz Alam claimed that he had gone to a Muharram fair near his village and upon his return, he found his wife and two children lying dead in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. His second wife, who was sleeping in the next room, claimed she was clueless about the incident.'' ''It is suspected that they were killed with a sharp object. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. Forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting evidence for further examination,'' he added.

