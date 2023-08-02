Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, hangs self in Korba

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Korba city in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man beat his 40-year-old aunt to death with a stick in Nakiya village in Korba district under the Lemru police station limits on Tuesday, another police official said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:47 IST
A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Korba city in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The man stabbed his 40-year-old wife with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night. He then hanged himself using rope in the yard of his house, a CSEB police station official said. The trigger for murder and suicide is under investigation, he said. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man beat his 40-year-old aunt to death with a stick in Nakiya village in Korba district under the Lemru police station limits on Tuesday, another police official said. Prima facie, a family dispute led to the incident, he added. The accused man was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, the official said.

