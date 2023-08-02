Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, hangs self in Korba

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Korba city in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The man stabbed his 40-year-old wife with a sharp weapon on Tuesday night. He then hanged himself using rope in the yard of his house, a CSEB police station official said. The trigger for murder and suicide is under investigation, he said. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man beat his 40-year-old aunt to death with a stick in Nakiya village in Korba district under the Lemru police station limits on Tuesday, another police official said. Prima facie, a family dispute led to the incident, he added. The accused man was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)