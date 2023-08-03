Ukraine military: drone attacks possible around Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 04:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 04:45 IST
Ukraine's military, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, warned of possible drone attacks on the capital Kyiv early on Thursday and said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the city.
Air raid alerts were in effect for the eastern half o the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
