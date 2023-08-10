Left Menu

Nepali Congress lawmaker arrested on charges of forging educational certificates

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:39 IST
A lawmaker of Nepal's ruling party - Nepali Congress - was on Thursday arrested by the police on charges of forging educational certificates.

A team of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Sunil Sharma from Kathmandu, Police spokesperson Kuber Kadayat said.

The lawmaker has been accused of forging educational certificates. It is learnt that his 10+ plus certificate is fake.

Sharma, elected to the House of Representatives from Morang-3, is considered close to the Shekhar Koirala camp in the Nepali Congress.

Police said it has informed the Speaker about the arrest of the lawmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

